‘Her legacy will live on’: Puppies following pawprints of mama K-9 who died from cancer

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A good girl who captured hundreds of suspects in York County has passed away, but her litter is following in her pawprints.

Gabby, described as a legendary heroic K-9, was put to sleep after suffering from cancer complications on Tuesday morning.

“This is heart crushing news to many in law enforcement and the York County community,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “Gabby was truly one of a kind K-9 and will be hard to replace.”

She was the first K-9 to earn a Medal of Valor in York County, having captured more than 300 suspects and located hundreds of missing people, according to the sheriff’s office.

“She was a good one, for sure; if she only caught one suspect, she did her job,” said Randy Clinton. “She was an asset to the citizens of York County and will be missed, but she did her job the best she could, and we honored her as she deserved.”

But she’s leaving behind more than a historical career; She mothered a litter of puppies who now work as K-9s throughout North and South Carolina.

‘Her legacy will live on’: Puppies following pawprints of ‘legendary’ K9 who died from cancer

“Her legacy will live on through those dogs,” said Sgt. Chris Kinsey.

Kinsey, along with her former handlers and members of the YCSO and Rock Hill K-9 teams, honored Gabby before she was taken to the veterinarian to be put to sleep on Tuesday.

She was 10 and a half years old and served nine years as a full-time tracking dog.

