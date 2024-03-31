Iredelle Co. K9 retires after 10 years of service

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of their four-legged deputies.

On Friday, Deputy Canine Rex retired following 10 years of service.

ICSO says Rex got an eye injury while on duty and had to have it removed surgically, luckily he has his partner of six years, Sergeant Caskaddon by his side on his healing journey.

Now instead of searching for narcotics, catching criminals, and finding people in need Rex will be taking on new duties as a family pet.

(WATCH BELOW: K9 officers assist SROs at Iredell Statesville Schools)

K9 officers assist SROs at Iredell Statesville Schools

















©2024 Cox Media Group