Here’s when each town will consider resolutions on tax increase for new transit plan

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte leaders are hoping each Mecklenburg County town will pass a resolution in favor of a sales tax increase.

These resolutions will then be presented to the North Carolina General Assembly. The hope is lawmakers will grant Mecklenburg County the authority to hold a referendum in 2025 on a sales tax increase for transit.

Here’s when each town will tentatively vote on whether or not to support the sales tax plan:

Charlotte: Charlotte City Council will consider a resolution in favor of a sales tax increase on September 3rd. At the meeting, Charlotte City Council will vote to purchase 22 tracks of the O Line for Red Line commuter rail. The entire purchase is $91 million, which includes 1.6 acres in Uptown to purchase land for a future station and tracks.

Cornelius: The Cornelius Town Board voted in favor of a resolution supporting the sales tax increase on August 19.

Davidson: A spokesperson for Davidson says the resolution will be discussed on August 27th and September 10th. The vote on whether to support the resolution will be on September 10th.

Huntersville: A spokesperson for Huntersville says the resolution is expected to be on the September 3rd meeting agenda. However, the agenda will not be finalized until August 30th.

Matthews: The Matthews Town Board voted in opposition to the resolution on August 12. Matthews leaders are upset there may not be enough funding in the plan to bring light rail service to their town and east Charlotte. Charlotte leaders stress nothing has been finalized and the future transit authority will have final say on projects, other than the Red Line which will be first. Matthews Mayor John Higdon says Bus Rapid Transit has been proposed for east Charlotte and Matthews instead.

Mecklenburg County: A spokesperson for Mecklenburg County says the resolution is slated for the September 17th meeting.

Mint Hill: Mint Hill Town Manager Brian Welch says the resolution is slated to be on the September 12th agenda.

Pineville: Pineville Town Manager Ryan Spitzer says Pineville Town Council is scheduled to vote on the sales tax resolution at the September 10th town council meeting

Red Line:

In addition to the sales tax increase resolutions, Charlotte City Council is waiting to hear from Iredell County and the town of Mooresville on whether they would like the Red Line to extend to Mount Mourne. That has long been the plan but a new state law requires Charlotte to get authorization from those counties before moving forward with the purchase. If given approval, Charlotte City Council will purchase 7 miles of track for $17.75 million. The funds will be reimbursed if the sales tax increase passes.

Iredell County: Iredell County Manager Beth Mull says a resolution in support of the Red Line is not on any agenda at this point.

Mooresville: A spokesperson for the town of Mooresville forwarded Channel 9′s inquiry to the mayor and town manager but have not yet received a response.

(VIDEO >> Red Line: Charlotte City Council tries to keep up with deadline set by railroad)

