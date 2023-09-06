Here’s when tickets go on sale for Checkers’ outdoor game

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers have announced more details about their first outdoor hockey game, including when tickets will go on sale for the Queen City Outdoor Classic.

On Tuesday, the team unveiled the specialty jerseys that will only be worn for the Jan. 13 game against the Rochester Americans at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

The jerseys are described as a hybrid of those worn by the Checkers during the 1950s and 1970s. They feature a red and white color scheme with a baseball-inspired “Checkers” printed across the front and the event logo on the shoulders.

Replica jerseys will be available closer to the event date but can be pre-ordered now, and jerseys worn by players during the game itself will be available via auction during the event.

The Checkers and Charlotte Knights also announced that tickets for the game will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 16. Season ticket holders for both the Checkers and Knights will receive priority access. More information can be found on the event’s official webpage here.

The Queen City Outdoor Classic will be the first professional outdoor hockey game in Charlotte and the first time the Checkers have played outside. The team held an outdoor practice on the field in December when the Knights had an ice rink installed for their annual holiday festival.

To date, there have been 11 outdoor games in American Hockey League history, including two at minor-league baseball stadiums (Rochester vs. Lake Erie at Rochester’s Frontier Field in 2013 and Stockton vs. Bakersfield at Sacramento’s Raley Field in 2015).

