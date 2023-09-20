Local

Hickory Airport at risk of losing operating certificate for failing to comply with FAA standards

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
HICKORY, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration is considering whether or not to revoke the airport operating certificate for Hickory Regional Airport.

The agency said during inspections over the last two years, the airport operator failed to comply with FAA safety requirements to serve commercial aircraft.

Those violations included providing sufficient personnel, maintaining airfield markings, signs, and lighting, and mitigating wildlife hazards.

City leaders told Channel 9 that there are no current commercial aircraft flying into Hickory, but they are working to respond to the FAA’s concerns.

