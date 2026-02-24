Hickory City Schools face high costs for new high school project

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory City Schools Board of Education discussed plans for a new high school that would house Hickory High and Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School.

However, early cost estimates for the project were higher than expected, prompting board members to ask construction partners to find ways to lower projected costs.

“It’s good work but we have to be cognizant of tax-payer dollars,” board member Roger Young said.

