Hickory crews battle icy conditions to repair water main breaks

HICKORY, N.C. — The cold weather is causing water main breaks around the state.

On Tuesday, there were seven in Hickory.

The city of Hickory is working to get the water back on to all of its customers.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with business owners and residents who are hoping their water is restored soon.

Hickory city workers are not only dealing with frigid temperatures, but also icy conditions across town. Many of the residents we spoke with are thankful for their work.

Cynthia Wright was without water Tuesday afternoon at her home along 20th Avenue NE.

Just down the street, we spotted crews searching for the six inch in diameter line that broke in the single-digit temperature in Catawba County overnight.

“It’s amazing that they can get out here and work in the ice and snow. We appreciate it,” Wright said. “I know they’re hard workers if they work for the city.”

Across town crews shutdown a portion of Springs Road as they worked to patch an eight-inch line that began leaking early Tuesday morning. Butch Robinson’s substation was closed for the day, but his thoughts were with the crews feet from his door.

“They are always on top of stuff. We appreciate them working out in this terrible weather we’ve got right now,” said Robinson.

Channel 9 asked workers how the artic weather impacts the pipes buried in the ground and their efforts to locate the break from above.

“It’s just the temperature when they freeze and then thaw out a little bit and the water main breaks happen,” said Joey Corn, a worker. “We’re just trying to keep up with them.”

Folks who live nearby like Jessica Hamilton could see the muddy mess along the four-lane road Tuesday and appreciates everyone trying to help.

“Blessed that they are out here working, it’s frigid temperatures,” Hamilton said. “Happy that they’re trying to get the water back on for those who don’t have water.”

Workers say they expect possibly more problems over the next week with cold weather again tomorrow morning, and right into next week.

