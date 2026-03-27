Hickory to enhance downtown walkability and safety with construction project

HICKORY, N.C. — Construction will begin Monday on a multi-phase project to upgrade streetscapes in downtown Hickory. The initiative is designed to enhance walkability and safety within the city’s growing downtown district.

The project is funded in part by an $850,000 state grant through North Carolina’s Rural Downtown Economic Development program. These enhancements are intended to support continued business growth and strengthen the downtown environment for residents and visitors.

Work will take place along Government Avenue Southwest from First Street Southwest to Third Street Southwest. Improvements are also scheduled for First Avenue Northwest between North Center Street and Second Avenue Northwest.

Planned upgrades include the installation of wider sidewalks and more visible crosswalks to improve pedestrian navigation. The city will also add curb bulb-outs, which are designed to slow traffic and increase safety for people crossing the street.

The project features infrastructure for upgraded lighting intended to match existing downtown streetscape elements. The plan also includes the creation of enhanced outdoor areas and community gathering spaces.

The first phase of construction will focus on Government Avenue Southwest. During this period, motorists should expect traffic impacts, including lane closures or full road closures within the work zone.

On-street parking in the construction area will be temporarily unavailable while crews are working. The City of Hickory has requested the public’s patience throughout the duration of the multi-phase project.

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