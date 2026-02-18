Back-in parking now illegal in downtown Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory police have started enforcing a nearly 50-year-old ordinance that prohibits drivers from backing into parking spaces in the downtown area. The enforcement efforts began over the past two weeks and are primarily focused on parking spots along the Hickory City Walk.

The ordinance, which dates back to 1976, makes it illegal to reverse into spaces. City leaders said the rule is intended to prevent vehicles from hanging over pedestrian walkways, a concern that has grown as the City Walk attracts more people to the Union Square area.

Most citations issued during the initial weeks of enforcement have been warning tickets.

The mayor said that while the city is focusing on education, a small number of repeat offenders have already been issued fines for the parking violation.

The enforcement was prompted by complaints regarding accessibility along the city wall. Police reported that when drivers back into those specific spaces, the rear of their vehicles often hangs over the walkway, creating an obstruction for pedestrians.

On Wednesday morning, several drivers were still observed reversing into parking spots around Union Square.

Many visitors to the downtown area said they were unaware that a 1976 ordinance prohibited the practice.

Some drivers also stated that they believe backing into a space is safer than pulling in forward, despite the long-standing regulation.

