Hickory Fair has something for everyone

HICKORY, N.C. — The gates opened Thursday afternoon for the 111th Annual Hickory Fair where its success could hinge on this weekend’s weather.

Thousands of people go to the Catawba County Fairgrounds and the veterans who run it told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that weather is the No. 1 factor on whether people show up.

Veteran Gary Price said that despite the nearly 100-degree heat index Wednesday night, people came out on opening night to enjoy all the rides.

The North Carolina Department of Labor inspected the 33 rides on the grounds, organizers said.

They told Faherty the fair offers food, live music, local agricultural products, a craft barn, and more.

The fair runs through Labor Day and veterans and seniors can get in at half price Friday night.

