Hickory man headed to prison for girlfriend’s beating death

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man will spend the next 26 years in prison for the beating death of his girlfriend.

Eddie Propst entered an Alford Plea in the murder of Laura Matthews. That means he did not admit guilt, but agreed to a sentence.

Matthews was found dead inside a Hickory home on Mother’s Day 2022 with bruising to her face and other signs of severe trauma. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the two were in a relationship and that police investigated an assault involving them just three days before the murder.

Back in 2022, Propst’s cousin told Channel 9 about the couple’s volatile relationship, which he said involved domestic abuse. He said he thought that’s what led to Matthews’ death.

Propst was convicted of second-degree murder on Tuesday and sentenced to more than two years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Propst made several incriminating statements during an interview. They used that information and other evidence gathered to reach the conviction.

