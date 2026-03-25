Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine drives temperatures into the 80s before weekend cooldown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A surge of warm weather will dominate the forecast as temperatures climb back into the 80s by late week.
  • Tomorrow starts mild with sunshine pushing highs near 80, followed by even hotter conditions on Friday.
  • Another cooldown arrives this weekend, but rain chances remain extremely low throughout.
  • Pollen levels stay high with no relief expected anytime soon.

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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