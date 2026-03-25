FORECAST: Sunshine drives temperatures into the 80s before weekend cooldown

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A surge of warm weather will dominate the forecast as temperatures climb back into the 80s by late week.

Tomorrow starts mild with sunshine pushing highs near 80, followed by even hotter conditions on Friday.

Another cooldown arrives this weekend, but rain chances remain extremely low throughout.

Pollen levels stay high with no relief expected anytime soon.

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