Hickory man stabbed to death in eastern North Carolina, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man was stabbed to death Wednesday at an apartment in Kinston, which is in eastern North Carolina, police said.

Brad Brady lived in Hickory but also had a residence in Kinston where he was part owner of an assisted living center. He worked there during the week.

Police said they initially got a call at the apartments on Rose Vista Road about a man being shot.

Officers got there and found Brady on the ground with a stab wound to the chest. He had died. There is no information about a motive or any suspects.

Friends said Brady was a gentle giant who put others first.

