Woman shot in Hickory drive-by, police say

HICKORY — Hickory police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to a hospital.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning, after midnight on 18th Street Southwest.

Witnesses said someone fired about four shots from a passing car.

