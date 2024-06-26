Hickory native hopes dream of playing in NBA becomes a reality

HICKORY, N.C. — Wednesday is draft day and a hometown hopeful has his eyes set on the NBA hardwood.

Hickory is hosting a viewing party to cheer on Robert Dillingham. The Hickory native played for the University of Kentucky as a guard this past year as a freshman.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is at Union Square, where Dillingham hopes his dream of playing in the NBA becomes a reality.

His dad, Donald Dillingham, says getting drafted is a goal Robert set very early for himself.

Donald Dillingham was Robert’s coach in grade school. He says he knew early on that his son was special and doing things that even surprised him at a very young age.

“I am proud of Robert. It is something that I look forward to and I’m so proud of him,” Donald Dillingham said. “I think that he’ll do great things in the NBA. I think people have not seen the real Robert yet and the best is yet to come.”

The viewing party is from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be five big screens to watch the draft on plus live music and food.

