NBA Draft 2024: Charlotte Hornets look to build under new leadership

CHARLOTTE — The NBA Draft is set to start Wednesday, and the Charlotte Hornets are looking to build up under its new leadership.

Hornets on the clock

With back-to-back seasons finishing near the bottom of the standings, nearly a decade since the last playoff appearance, and two decades since they’ve advanced past the first round, the Charlotte Hornets need a shakeup.

This offseason, they got one from the top down. Owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin got their first full offseason to put their stamp on the organization:

A new head coach in Charles Lee

A new front office

And a facelift on the way for the Spectrum Center

The Hornets have the sixth pick in this year’s draft. The team could add some firepower, maybe the final piece to snap the long playoff drought.

