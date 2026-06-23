Hickory nonprofit expands mission with new facility for women in need

HICKORY, N.C. — Safe Harbor, a nonprofit in Hickory that provides resources for women and children in need, is growing its mission.

The nonprofit recently broke ground on a new transitional housing facility called The Haven, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

The Haven will have 11 temporary cottages for women working toward independence. It will also offer case management, financial coaching and classes in life skills.

Safe Harbor says the project is designed to provide safety, stability and hope for families in transition.

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