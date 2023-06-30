Hickory police officer on administrative leave after apparently hitting detained suspect

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the possible use of force by one of its officers, who has been put on administrative leave.

A video has been posted on social media that depicts the officer apparently striking someone in custody.

It stemmed from an assault call on Wednesday at the Wendy’s on 16th Street NE.

Officers were told the suspect, Charles Sonny Hill, Jr., went into the restaurant and assaulted a female customer in front of her daughter.

Hill approached the woman and her daughter who were eating. He struck the woman in the face, witnesses told police.

The woman said she didn’t know Hill.

Officers got there and Hill was acting “agitated and erratically” in the area of the Wendy’s.

They told Hill to stop and detained him in a parking lot.

Two officers handcuffed Hill and a third officer struck “Hill in his left side with a closed fist,” police said.

Due to Hill’s behavior and per his request, EMS was called to the scene to evaluate him.

Hill is currently in the Catawba County Detention Center and charged with assault on a female and resisting a public officer.

The officer who hit Hill was placed on administrative leave per Hickory Police Department policy.

The name of the officer was not released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Man shot, killed in Hickory ‘made everyone laugh and smile,’ friends say

Man shot, killed in Hickory ‘made everyone laugh and smile,’ friends say

©2023 Cox Media Group