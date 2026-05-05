Police classify fatal southwest Charlotte shooting as justified homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has classified a deadly southwest Charlotte shooting as a justified homicide.

On April 15, police responded to a shooting in the 7200 block of Forest Point Boulevard. The following day, CMPD identified the victim as 39-year-old Gregory Scott.

According to a release on Tuesday, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, along with CMPD’s homicide unit, decided not to charge anyone in this case.

Scott’s family has been notified of this decision.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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