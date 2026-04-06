Hickory police search for missing 62-year-old man

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are asking for help finding a missing Hickory man last seen Sunday night.

Officials say Edward Kendall O’Neil, 62, was last seen near the 2400 block of Springs Road Northeast around 11 p.m. He was wearing a black and white hat, grey shirt and grey pants.

He is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information about O’Neil’s whereabouts should contact the Hickory Police Department.

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