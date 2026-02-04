Hidden roof damage: Experts warn of freeze-thaw risks in Carolinas

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — As snow and ice melt across the Carolinas, experts warn homeowners to watch for hidden roof damage caused by freeze-thaw cycles and high winds. Channel 9 climate reporter Michelle Alfini visited the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety in Richburg, South Carolina, where researchers demonstrated how aging shingles can unseal, allowing water to get underneath and potentially cause costly problems before the next storm arrives.

Damage may begin to show as the last of the snow drips off roofs, researcher Jake Sorber said after last weekend’s storm, which brought several inches of snow to the area.

The team at the institute tests roofing materials on their “aging roof farms” to see how a variety of shingles to see how they hold up in the elements year after year.

“At 10 years, a lot of products show more unsealing than they do at five years,” said Sorber, IBHS research project scientist.

During these freeze and thaw cycles we see after serious winter storms, Sorber said our roofs may be vulnerable to ice dams. That’s when ice builds up under these shingles, expanding and contracting to damage the seal.

“Then that ice dam can work back up underneath your shingles and potentially cause that water to intrude,” he said.

Once, unsealed shingles those shingles are also very vulnerable to high winds. If a storm blows them off, the last line of defense is a cover.

Sorber said most homes have 15-pound barrier held on by staples and if that’s exposed to the wind, it easily comes off.

IBHS recommends a fortified roof for people with homes in an area that experience severe weather. Those have 30-pound barriers with stronger fasteners that are less likely to blow off in a storm. Additionally, they have extra sealing, which helps keep water out if there is a roof failure.

“When your roof flies off during a hurricane event or a strong winter storm, you actually see that an entire roof exposed with gaps in the shingles can result with up to nine bathtubs of water into your house,” Sorber said.

Sorber recommends getting a professional to check your roof and plan for repairs and replacements before severe weather strikes again.

