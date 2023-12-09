High County Crime Stoppers, Boone Police asks for help locating person of interest

BOONE — High County Crime Stoppers and Boone Police are asking the public to help find the individual who vandalized ECRS Software on Friday morning.

Officials said someone used pink paint to write “do your own research” on the exterior of ECRS Software and damaged a mural attached to the facility.

According to police, the person of interest seems to be a white male who was dressed in black with a blue duffel bag.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or another crime can do any of the following:

Call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

Text “NCTIP” and any information to 274637. Information shared would be kept confidential.

Submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online here.

High County Crime Stoppers gives rewards to individuals who provide information that leads to an arrest, recovery of stolen property, a wanted person’s location, and seizure of drugs.

