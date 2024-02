CHARLOTTE — This upscale steakhouse in SouthPark has landed on OpenTable’s list of “The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024.”

Steak 48 is the only Charlotte establishment to make the cut. OpenTable analyzed more than 12 million reviews from diners using its platform.

Nine restaurants across the Carolinas made the list, though Steak 48 is the only local spot.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Developer backs out of major SouthPark project

Developer backs out of major SouthPark project









©2024 Cox Media Group