High-profile development signs restaurant

CHARLOTTE — This Chicago-based restaurant wants to put a new spin on fast food in Charlotte.

FARE has inked a deal for a 1,500-square-foot space at Queensbridge Collective, a mixed-use development under construction at the edge of uptown and South End. The restaurant will have expansive outdoor seating along Tryon Street.

The FARE concept, founded by Kasia Bednarz and Britni Deleon, got its start in 2018. This is its first location outside of the Chicago market.

