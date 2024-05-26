High School performers to be honored at Blumey Awards in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Lights. Camera. Blumeys!

A few talented local high schoolers will be recognized at the 2024 High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as the Blumey Awards.

Bank of America has partnered with the Blumenthal Arts Center to present the awards.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Belk Theater in Uptown.

The two students named Best Actor and Best Actress will receive an all-expense-paid trip to New York to train with other high school actors.

(WATCH BELOW: The show must go on: Charlotte PBS steps in to help with annual Blumey Awards show)

