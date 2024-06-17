Public hearing set for Monday on Bank of America Stadium renovation plan

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte residents will have a chance to share what they think about the proposed $650 million Bank of America Stadium renovation plans.

For more than a year, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the City of Charlotte have been discussing what the future of the stadium should look like. TSE said the beautiful North Carolina weather, particularly in the fall, makes a dome an unappealing option. The Panthers also said they had a study done and a consultant confirmed the stadium still has good bones.

The public hearing will be held for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The plans, announced earlier this month, have received mixed reactions from fans and residents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“As far as having it funded by taxpayers, I don’t mind, I’m for it because I’m a big sports fan, I’m not a Panthers fan but I love to see that Charlotte is growing so fast, so it would be great to see,” fan Jackson Vansickle said.

The money would come from the Convention Center Fund. That’s a bucket of money that can only be used for Convention Center upgrades, amateur sports, or Bank of America Stadium improvements.

The overall goal of the project is to modernize the stadium. The Panthers want to build a park-like atmosphere outside the stadium with big LED screens that can be used for watch parties. They want to create a space for the community to gather.

Resident Justin Eltringham thinks the money that would be used for the project could be put elsewhere.

“I think there is a lot of other stuff you can do with it, stadium is already pretty wonderful as is, don’t need to put anymore into it, Eltringham said.

Councilmembers have pushed for a public hearing since the project’s announcement.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers host Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium)

Panthers host Nike 11-On tournament at Bank of America Stadium

©2024 Cox Media Group