Local

High-speed chase suspect denies intentional wrongdoing in court

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of driving without a license and fleeing police spoke in court Friday morning.

Hadari Williams says it was all a mistake, and he was trying to follow the conditions of his probation.

ALSO READ >> ‘Not worth anybody’s life’: When should police start a chase or stand down?

Channel 9 found court documents that show Williams’ history of similar incidents. The documents say he has been convicted of fleeing from officers four times before.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom tracked Wednesday’s high-speed chase from Plaza Midwood to Salisbury.

0 of 21

Prosecutors say Williams caused significant injuries in multiple crashes, including one where a victim’s dog was killed.

Williams is being held under a $175,000 bond.

VIDEO: Suspect arrested after high-speed chase through Charlotte, Rowan County

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase through Charlotte, Rowan County

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read