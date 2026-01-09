High-speed chase suspect denies intentional wrongdoing in court

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of driving without a license and fleeing police spoke in court Friday morning.

Hadari Williams says it was all a mistake, and he was trying to follow the conditions of his probation.

Channel 9 found court documents that show Williams’ history of similar incidents. The documents say he has been convicted of fleeing from officers four times before.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom tracked Wednesday’s high-speed chase from Plaza Midwood to Salisbury.

Prosecutors say Williams caused significant injuries in multiple crashes, including one where a victim’s dog was killed.

Williams is being held under a $175,000 bond.

