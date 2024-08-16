Local

High-tech gaming concept coming to lower South End

By Charlotte Business Journal

The company plans will open in Charlotte this fall.

CHARLOTTE — Beat The Bomb will soon arrive in lower South End. The Brooklyn-based concept — the first immersive social gaming experience — is targeting a November opening. Plans call for a 12,000-square-foot facility at 3638 Tryclan Drive.

CEO Alex Patterson says he believes Beat The Bomb is the future of social entertainment. It’s basically an interactive video game-based escape room.

Patterson expects to have between 75,000 and 100,000 people play the game in year one in Charlotte.

