Several firefighters battle blaze at South End Korean BBQ restaurant; cause still unknown

Several firefighters battle blaze at South End Korean BBQ restaurant; cause still unknown (Courtesy of: Charlotte Fire Department)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — More than 25 firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department battled a blaze in a South End restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

CFD says they were called to Let’s Meat on South Church Street around 4 p.m. for a fire. Responding crews saw light smoke coming our of the restaurant when they got to the scene.

It took a total of 34 minutes and 30 firefighters to control the fire. The department says no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

