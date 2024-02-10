Several firefighters battle blaze at South End Korean BBQ restaurant; cause still unknown

CHARLOTTE — More than 25 firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department battled a blaze in a South End restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

CFD says they were called to Let’s Meat on South Church Street around 4 p.m. for a fire. Responding crews saw light smoke coming our of the restaurant when they got to the scene.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1400 S Church St. 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 34 minutes. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/mP9TWHPzlW — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 10, 2024

It took a total of 34 minutes and 30 firefighters to control the fire. The department says no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

