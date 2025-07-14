High-tech solution boosts business for Connelly Springs farm

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County farm is using a high-tech solution to grow new business.

Flat Gap Farm is one of 200 farms selling on the Red Hen app, according to the Herald.

The app is an online farmers market that connects people with small farms in their area.

Flat Gap Farm, which is located in Connelly Springs, sells pasture-raised poultry.

Farm owners said their inventory and prices are on the app, and customers can order directly from there.

VIDEO: Is solar threatening North Carolina farms, or is there room for cooperation?

Is solar threatening North Carolina farms, or is there room for cooperation?

©2025 Cox Media Group