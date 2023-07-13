Highland Creek, Huntersville top Opendoor list of most popular areas

CHARLOTTE — Opendoor’s latest analysis of the most popular Charlotte-area ZIP codes among homebuyers showed new hot pockets gain ground in the first half of the year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc., an online residential real estate company, compiled its list of the 10 most popular ZIP codes in the Charlotte metro area by analyzing Multiple Listing Service data. It ranked ZIP codes based on the total number of homes to go under contract within 90 days of listing in 2023. Opendoor pulled the data on May 1.

The local ZIP code that landed at No. 2 on the 2022 list moved into the top spot this year. Charlotte’s 28269 ZIP code, which covers Highland Creek and other neighborhoods in the northern area of the city, placed at No. 1 on the newest list.

It was followed by the 28078 ZIP code in Huntersville at No. 2, which slid from the No. 1 spot last year.

Read more and check out the full list here.

VIDEO: Huntersville board votes against rezoning request for beach-style resort

Huntersville board votes against rezoning request for beach-style resort





©2023 Cox Media Group