Highway patrol may soon help enforce immigration laws in SC

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Highway Patrol could soon be tasked with handling some federal immigration enforcement duties.

The Department of Public Safety announced that it is seeking to join the ICE 287(g) program, which applies to suspects wanted by immigration agents.

State and local law enforcement would be allowed to detain and question those suspects, without needing ICE to step in first.

DPS, however, has not said just how many troopers will be participating, according to the Herald.

The York, Chester, and Lancaster sheriff’s offices, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are also a part of the program.

