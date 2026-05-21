FORECAST: Scattered storm chances stick around through Memorial Day weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We begin to see changes in our weather pattern today which will last into the holiday weekend.

Scattered storm chances return this afternoon with the best shot up in the mountains.

Highs still warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon, ahead of a cold front that will drop our temps down to the 70s tomorrow.

The threat for scattered rains will last through the weekend, but no one day looks like a washout.

We hopefully get some decent totals out of it with some areas seeing over 2” of rain.

Temps rebound back to the lower 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day.

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