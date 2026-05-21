FORECAST: Scattered storm chances stick around through Memorial Day weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We begin to see changes in our weather pattern today which will last into the holiday weekend.
- Scattered storm chances return this afternoon with the best shot up in the mountains.
- Highs still warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon, ahead of a cold front that will drop our temps down to the 70s tomorrow.
- The threat for scattered rains will last through the weekend, but no one day looks like a washout.
- We hopefully get some decent totals out of it with some areas seeing over 2” of rain.
- Temps rebound back to the lower 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day.
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