Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered storm chances stick around through Memorial Day weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We begin to see changes in our weather pattern today which will last into the holiday weekend.
  • Scattered storm chances return this afternoon with the best shot up in the mountains.
  • Highs still warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon, ahead of a cold front that will drop our temps down to the 70s tomorrow.
  • The threat for scattered rains will last through the weekend, but no one day looks like a washout.
  • We hopefully get some decent totals out of it with some areas seeing over 2” of rain.
  • Temps rebound back to the lower 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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