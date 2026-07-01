Historians find treasures while restoring George Washington’s Virginia estate

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — During a restoration project at George Washington’s estate in Virginia, historians discovered nearly two dozen 18th-century glass bottles in the cellar.

The bottles contain preserved fruit, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture actually confirmed it’s safe to eat.

Historians are in the middle of a “painstaking” restoration process at Washington’s Mount Vernon estate. They say the cellar has been the greatest treasure trove so far.

Thomas Reinhart, Mount Vernon Director of Preservation, commented on the quality of the preserved contents after they were tested by the USDA.

“The cherries, they told us, met USDA standards for human consumption today!” Reinhart said.

After the restoration project is complete, the cellar at George Washington’s estate will be opened to the public. This will mark the first time the historic space is accessible to visitors.

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