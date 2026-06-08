Historians, reenactors gather for Battle of the Waxhaws

WAXHAW, N.C. — More than 100 historians and reenactors gathered to take part in the Battle of the Waxhaws.

The original Battle of the Waxhaws happened near Lancaster, South Carolina in May 1780.

It was a loss for the Continental Army, but it became propaganda that inspired others to the cause.

“It really inflamed the settlers throughout the Carolinas to support the cause of liberty in a time when we had lost so much at Charleston. We lost the entire Southern Army there,” one participant said.

There is a Buford Battle Ground Monument nine miles east of Lancaster that marks the exact spot of the battle.

More than 100 continental soldiers were killed by British and Loyalist calvary.

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