Historic aircraft delivers toys for children in Asheville impacted by Helene

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A historic aircraft that provided relief after World War II brought toys to children impacted by Helene. The Spirit of Freedom flew 128 missions during the Berlin Airlift delivering coal and flour to the former Soviet Union.

On Tuesday, the C-54 flew out of the Lincoln County Airport to unload toys for children in Asheville schools as part of the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program.

“The children are the ones who haven’t gotten things,” said Eddie Ide, volunteer coordinator for the Spirit of Freedom. “We’ve learned that a lot of things are up in Asheville but not too many things for the children, so we’re going to offset that a little bit today with the airplane filled with toys for the children.”

