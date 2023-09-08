Charlotte's Black Siloam School moved to help preserve its history

CHARLOTTE — A historic school in Charlotte’s Black community was moved early Friday morning as part of a project to preserve its history.

The historic Siloam School is now sitting in the parking lot of the Charlotte Museum of History in east Charlotte.

The museum said the school will be completely restored over the next couple of months. Officials plan to use it as a center for history education.

The Save Siloam School Project raised $1.2 million to start this process.

Museum officials said back in 2019 they would have liked to keep it where it was in University City, but it wasn’t accessible to the public there.

The school will be the only Rosenwald-designed school in the county devoted to history programming, project organizers said.

American businessman and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald gave money to create schools primarily for the education of Black children in the South during the early 20th century. More than 700,000 students got an education over four decades.

The Rosenwald School project built more than 5,000 schools, shops, and teacher homes in the United States.

