Historic building on the move to Dilworth eyed for restaurant

CHARLOTTE — The historic Leeper-Wyatt building on South Boulevard will have a new home after a rezoning petition gained approval this week from Charlotte City Council.

The Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group will relocate that roughly 3,200-square-foot building from its current home at 1923 South Blvd. to a nearby parking lot on Cleveland Avenue.

“There’s a lot of people that had to come together to make this happen,” Jamie Brown says.

Brown and her husband, Jeff Tonidandel, first pitched the plan to save the building back in May, saying it was important to try to retain bits of Charlotte’s character when possible.

The Leeper-Wyatt building is part of a site that Southern Land Co. is set to develop into a mixed-use, high-rise property with 300 luxury apartments. The building would have been demolished during that process.

Now, Brown says, demolition at that site should start by the end of the year. It sets the stage for the top two stories of the Leeper-Wyatt building to move in February.

Read more here.

PREVIOUS: Owners of popular Charlotte restaurants working to save historic Dilworth building

Owners of popular Charlotte restaurants working to save historic Dilworth building

©2023 Cox Media Group