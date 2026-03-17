Cause of death unknown for inmate found in distress at Gaston County jail

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office has identified Christopher Atkins as the inmate who died in their jail.
According to police reports, Atkins was found in distress by a jailer on March 10.
They took him to the hospital, where he died two hours later.
Jail staff said they are still waiting for a report from the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
Atkins was in jail for eight days before he died.
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