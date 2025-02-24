Historic Cabarrus Association working to preserve century-old schoolhouse

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Historic Cabarrus Association is working to preserve a schoolhouse that’s more than a century old, according to the Independent Tribune.
The African-American schoolhouse Meadow View was likely built in 1890.
A few months ago, organizers started a GoFundMe account to raise $7,000 to help preserve and revitalize the school.
Officials said it will cost about $500,000 to rebuild the school.
Meadow View currently resides in storage behind the Academy Center in Concord.
