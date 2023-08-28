Historic Concord homes light up for walking tour

CONCORD, N.C. — Nearly 80 historic homes in downtown Concord will glow each weekend in September for the Colorful Lights Walking Tour.

Starting Sept. 1, homes along a 4+ mile path will be colorfully lit from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There is no cost for the tour, and an interactive guide will be available via QR code printed on yard signs displayed in front of each participating home. Walkers can scan the QR code with their smartphone cameras for access to a GPS map of the tour and a curated interactive guide displaying the history of each participating house.

“The tour is a wonderful way for people to learn about all of historic Concord,” Colorful Lights Committee Chair Jamie Sanderbeck said in a news release. “The event celebrates not only the history of Concord but strengthens community bonds through a visual display of togetherness.”

The walking tour is a biannual tradition that was launched during the pandemic as a way for people to get outside and enjoy the neighborhoods of historic Concord. This year, the tour has expanded to include homes located on several side streets off Union Street.

