Historic Lancaster County battlefield named one of the most endangered sites in US

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — A Lancaster County historic Revolutionary War battle site is in jeopardy, according to a new report.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation recently named Hanging Rock Battlefield as one of the most endangered historic places in the United States.

The trust cited the ongoing growth in the area as the reason why it’s at risk.

Today, the battlefield is a fraction of its original size.

It joins several other at-risk historic sites across the country like The President’s House Site in Philadelphia, the Angel Island Immigration Station in California and the Stonewall National Monument in New York.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s annual list helps raise awareness for preservation at historic sites across all 50 states. It says the ongoing initiative has rallied public support behind over 350 locations to date. This year, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the U.S., each of the 11 sites featured on the list will get a one-time grant of $25,000 from the National Trust.

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