Historic landmark in western NC damaged by Helene set for demolition

LAKE LURE, N.C. — The Town of Lake Lure announced that the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge will be demolished starting August 18 due to irreparable damage from Helene.

Two independent engineering firms assessed the historic bridge and determined it was beyond repair following significant structural impacts sustained during the storm last September. Mitch Contracting has been awarded the contract to remove the bridge, a process expected to take several weeks.

For safety reasons, the public is urged to avoid the demolition site at all times, including areas on both the east and west sides of the bridge, near the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge Education Center.

The Town of Lake Lure asks residents and visitors to respect all posted signage and barriers during the demolition process.

The Lake Lure Flowering Bridge has been a significant landmark for the community and its visitors, and the town acknowledges its historical importance.

“We can never thank the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge volunteers enough for their dedication and commitment to beautifying the Bridge and the Town of Lake Lure over the years,” town officials stated. “For over a decade, they worked tirelessly to create a gateway to somewhere beautiful.”

The removal of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge marks the end of an era for the community, as efforts to preserve the structure have been deemed unfeasible.

