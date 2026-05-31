Historic Neely School Foundation welcomes visitors to restored building

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Historic Neely School Foundation welcomed visitors to view the restored Neely School building on Saturday.

The one-room schoolhouse was founded for African Americans in 1908 in China Grove.

It is recognized as a historic landmark in Rowan County.

The foundation moved the school from the original site to protect the building from storm damage, but they mapped out the spot with bricks dedicated to donors.

The foundation is planning to pursue state and federal recognition for the school as well.

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