Fort Mill man pleads guilty to funneling guns to Charlotte trafficker

CHARLOTTE — Gregory Tischuk, 66, of Fort Mill, has pleaded guilty to straw purchasing firearms. He funneled guns to a trafficker operating in Charlotte, who then moved them to Baltimore, Maryland, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated Tischuk, revealing he was trafficking guns from Fort Mill to Baltimore. The gun trafficker could not legally own or purchase firearms. An undercover ATF agent bought approximately 106 guns from the trafficker, with six of those firearms traced directly back to Tischuk.

ATF investigators obtained evidence showing Tischuk supplied the trafficker with firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

This included a Glock 27 pistol purchased by Tischuk on March 15, 2024, in Prosperity, South Carolina, which an undercover agent then bought in Maryland on March 21, 2024.

In April 2024, Tischuk purchased another Glock 27 on April 4, 2024, as part of a multiple firearm purchase. The ATF later recovered this pistol on April 30, 2024, in Baltimore.

Tischuk admitted he knew the gun trafficker and had sold multiple firearms, specifically more than one Glock 27, to the individual.

He confessed to straw purchasing the Glock 27 with the intent to immediately sell it for profit. Investigators seized more than 100 firearms during a search of his home, officials said.

As evidenced by text messages, Tischuk was aware he was not acquiring the firearms for himself when he completed ATF Form 4473. He made a false declaration on the form.

Tischuk faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000. He also faces restitution and three years of supervision following his imprisonment. United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis accepted the guilty plea.

United States District Judge Lewis will sentence Tischuk after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Witherspoon is prosecuting the case.

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