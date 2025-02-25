Historic school in South End sold, to be turned into housing

CHARLOTTE — A developer recently bought the historic South End Wilmore School with plans to turn the school into housing.

The Wilmore School has sat at the corner of South Mint Street and West Boulevard since 1925 and is considered a historic landmark.

The building now sits vacant, but Preservation North Carolina said the developer has a $42 million plan to make use of the building as housing. Preservation North Carolina said people will be able to buy individual housing units inside the building.

In the last month, firefighters have battled two large fires that they said they believe were set intentionally. Neighbors like Tyson Presnell told Channel 9 they believe the fires were started by people looking for warm shelter.

“I know there have been some folks experiencing homelessness as well that have been struggling to find a place, that have been hanging out there as well,” Presnell said.

He said he would like to see the building continue to serve the people around it.

“I hope they will be able to use it to strengthen the community. Maybe some affordable for folks to be able to live nearby,” Presenell said.

Presnell walks by the Wilmore School every day with his rescue dog Lonnie. Presnell said he hopes that when they go on their walks, he and Lonnie will see the former school maintain its charm.

“Hopefully they’ll maintain some of the historic aspects while also recognizing the city is getting bigger,” he said.

