Historic south Charlotte estate sold to developer

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte estate with historical significance sold this week to a local developer.

A limited liability company tied to Levine Properties purchased the 6.45-acre property at 6501 Sardis Road, paying $4.05 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. Daniel Levine, president of the Charlotte real estate firm, said in a news release today there are no set plans for the site but that he aims to “preserve the integrity of the home.”

“As a native Charlottean, I have admired this historic property since I was a child growing up in the neighborhood,” Levine said. “When the opportunity presented itself to purchase this beautiful piece of Charlotte history, I could not pass it up. While we have no specific plans for it at this time, the main goal is to preserve the integrity of the home and discover the best use for the property.”

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group