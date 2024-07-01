$5.7M lakefront estate tops local home sales

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A lakefront home in Cornelius topped Mecklenburg County’s charts in May, carrying the highest residential price tag at $5.74 million.

That home fronts Lake Norman and sits on a 0.64-acre lot on Bluff Point Road, off West Catawba Avenue. At more than 5,600 square feet, it houses four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

While Cornelius was home to Mecklenburg County’s priciest residential sale last month, one Charlotte neighborhood stood out with the most highest-priced properties. Six homes on the May list are located in Eastover.

