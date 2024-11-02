Historic venue’s makeover spurs activity in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis has made big investments in downtown entertainment venues such as Atrium Health Ballpark and the Gem Theatre. City officials are now trying to build momentum at a third anchor there with the historic Swanee Theatre.

In 2021, the city began renovations to the former movie theater downtown. The facility, which has a capacity over 300, reopened in late 2023 as a live music and performance venue. The city is working to put on music and comedy shows, along with events such as seated dinners, there. Officials hope the facility can complement other downtown activities like Kannapolis Cannon Ballers baseball games and movies at the Gem Theatre.

The idea to remake the facility in 2021 initially included a private development partner. The project has since become a fully public operation. City Manager Mike Legg said the facility helps diversify downtown activities and offerings.

“The notion of live music or live performances downtown is just one more anchor to downtown like the ballpark or the Gem,” City Manager Mike Legg said.” The difference with this and the Gem is that it’s more likely that people are going to stay longer, come early and stay late if you’re going to a live music performance than a movie.”

