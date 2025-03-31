Speeding suspected in fatal Gastonia crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — A three-car crash in Gastonia on Friday night resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to three others, according to police.

The crash occurred on Hoffman Road near Pine Creek, involving a white Challenger that crossed the center line and collided with a black SUV.

Police reported that the driver of the Challenger, 36-year-old Porsche Mason, was speeding at the time of the crash.

Bystanders at the scene attempted to assist by using fire extinguishers to put out flames engulfing the Challenger.

They also used hammers to shatter windows in an effort to rescue those trapped inside the vehicles.

A woman and two minors were in the SUV, and the woman and one of the children remain hospitalized. Witnesses noted that the Challenger and another car were seen traveling at high speeds just before the incident, though police have not confirmed if racing was involved.

The tragic accident highlights the dangers of speeding and the heroic efforts of bystanders who attempted to help those involved.

“If any house or businesses along Hoffman Road will just check their cameras and see if they captured any part of this incident, that would be greatly appreciative, or if anyone witnessed it, reach out to us,” said Sgt. Dan Lane, Gastonia Police Department. “That would be helpful as well.”

